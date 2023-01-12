THE ANSWER Release New Single "Want You To Love Me"

Northern Irish rockers The Answer follow their storming comeback show at this year’s Planet Rock Festival with the release of a second digital track on January 13th, 2023, titled "Want You To Love Me". The new track is taken from their forthcoming album Sundowners, released on March 17th, 2023.

"Want You To Love Me", produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) showcases the band with a driving, grungy and raw sound, in keeping with the new direction of the album.

Says lead singer Cormac Neeson, “When a friend asks me to give them a sneak peak of what this new album of ours sounds like… the first song I play them is 'Want You To Love Me'. I just sit back and watch their heads start to bob up and down. This song is what we’re all about right now… dirty blues rock that hopefully makes you feel pretty damn good! The video captures the uncompromising energy of the song perfectly. I watched it ten times when it came through to my inbox. It looks even better with a whisky in your hand too. Watch responsibly.”

After a lengthy seven-year hiatus, Northern Irish rockers The Answer are set to make a spectacular and long-awaited return with a brand-new studio album, Sudowners, scheduled for release on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2023.

The album was recorded in April 2023 at Middlefarm studios, Devon and was the first time the band had been together in a studio since 2015.

Says lead singer Cormac Neeson, “We’ve been through a lot as a band, toured the world, made six great records we’re all proud of, and always done our best to make honest and timeless music that connects with rock and music fans in general. After six albums and a lot of road miles we felt we needed to step back from it all and reset. Whilst that wasn’t an easy decision, with retrospect it’s possibly the best decision we’ve ever made because after seven years away we all came back fired up and the end result is an album we’ve been waiting to make our whole lives…full of good time rock n roll and positive energy created by four brothers who quite frankly just really missed each other. We’re back and we’re ready to bring our best album ever to you!”

In 2019, long time super fan and international independent hard rock label Golden Robot Records founder, Mark Alexander-Erber, fulfilled a life-long ambition by signing The Answer to his label to secure a brand new 7th studio album, due for release in 2023; a record which, in the words of Alexander-Erber will be The Answer’s “greatest balls out straight ahead rock album ever’, eclipsing the debut of Rise for power, songs and sheer attitude. To say I am excited is an understatement, for me it’s a life-long ambition and privilege to work with these guys.”

The album will come in several formats including a CD Gatefold Digi sleeve, Gatefold 12” 180g black vinyl, 2 x 12” colour vinyl exclusives, a 12” fan collectible Picture Disk, Digital and various limited retail exclusive versions with HMV, Rough Trade, Crash and Assai Records.

The band’s first single off the album, “Blood Brother”, has gone straight on to the Planet Rock Radio A-List in the UK and onto daytime radio on Star FM Berlin and Star FM Nuremburg. Watch the video below:

Catch The Answer live on a run of limited capacity album launch shows, tour dates below.

UK dates:

March

16 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Bar

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

20 - London, UK - 100 Club

21 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

23 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

European dates:

March

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

28 - Essen, Germany - Turock

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club

3 - Munich, Germany - Strom

April

1 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

4 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

5 - Savigny, France - L’Empreinte

6 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef