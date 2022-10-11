THE ANSWER To Release "Blood Brother" Single On Friday; Music Video Streaming Now

On October 14, Northern Irish rockers The Answer are set to make a spectacular and long-awaited return with their first studio single for almost seven years, "Blood Brother". The band are delighted to give you the first listen to this fabulous track with their new video, released today.

The new track, "Blood Brother", was produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and will precede the bands comeback performance as special guests at the Planet Rockstock festival, December 3, where fans will get their first taste of The Answer for a very long time with classic catalogue tracks as well as the latest music from their soon to be released new seventh studio album.

In support of this, the band have also announced a very special run of limited capacity UK and European album shows in March 2023 which will showcase the complete new album as well as classic The Answer tracks.

"Blood Brother" is power-keg anthem which sees the band hark back to their early 2006 sound but produced with a very contemporary alternative rock twist. It showcases a pounding minimalist rock groove with their trademark exceptional vocals from lead singer and front man Cormac Neeson.

Says Neeson “Our new track 'Blood Brother' is a thundering slab of positive energy created by four brothers who quite frankly just really missed each other. We’re back and we had more fun writing and recording this new music than we’ve ever had. We truly believe this could possibly be the best album we’ve ever recorded, and 'Blood Brother' is a very special track for us!”

Emerging into the rock world spotlight in 2005, their debut single "Keep Believin’" became the subject of critical acclaim and led The Answer to the ‘Best New Band’ award at that year’s Classic Rock Awards. The following year, the young band consolidated that early promise with Rise, a debut album that received universally great reviews went on to sell over 125,000 copies worldwide on the independent Albert Productions rock label, a startling debut achievement.

The ensuing years saw the band cement their fearsome reputation, both as an astonishing live band and as rock’s brightest hopes, securing high profile support slots with The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and a two-year stint on AC/DC’s 2008 Black Ice tour, which took them around the world and into some of the biggest venues on the planet.

“We were thrown to the wolves a lot of nights on the road with AC/DC and all we had to fall back on was the four of us playing together” recalls mercurial guitar hero Paul Mahon. “We had to make it work and dig in really hard. It was an incredible rock baptism”.



In 2019, long time uber fan and international independent hard rock label Golden Robot founder, Mark Alexander-Erber, fulfilled a life-long ambition by signing The Answer to his Golden Robot Records to secure a brand-new seventh studio album, due for release in 2023; a record which, in the words of Alexander-Erber will be The Answer’s “greatest balls out straight ahead rock album ever’, eclipsing the debut of Rise for power, songs and sheer attitude. To say I am excited is an understatement, for me it’s a life-long ambition and privilege to work with these guys.”

With over 300,000 catalogue album sales under their belt and considered one of the forebearers of what is now colloquially known as the New Wave of Classic Rock, The Answer are thrilled to release "Blood Brother", a track they feel represents a truly powerful comeback after a long time away from the scene.

The Answer recently announced a series of very special limited UK and European album showcase performances in March and April 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Says Neeson: “We have been waiting to make this announcement for some time and are so excited to be able to perform once again at these UK and European album launch shows. It’s been almost 6 years since our last gig and you better believe we are both nervous and pumped at getting back in front of our fans with our new music. Look forward to seeing you down the front!”

UK dates:

March

16 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Bar

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

20 - London, UK - 100 Club

21 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

23 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

European dates:

March

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

28 - Essen, Germany - Turock

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club

3 - Munich, Germany - Strom

April

1 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

4 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

5 - Savigny, France - L’Empreinte

6 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

(Photo - Golden Robot Records)