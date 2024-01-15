THE BEATLES, ELVIS PRESLEY Make "Top 75 Most Impactful Television Moments" List; Video

The 2024 Emmy Awards will be held tonight, Monday, January 15 at 8 PM, ET, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

A message from the Emmys: "In celebration of the Emmy Awards' 75th Anniversary, we invited Television Academy members to review several hundred programs and news moments submitted by our Peer Group Executive Committees, and to then vote on those they felt have had the greatest impact on the viewing public over the past 75 years. The Top 75 Most Impactful Television Moments is an exciting look at the television experiences that have shaped our culture and society, selected by members of the Television Academy - and a first for our organization to present this type of recognition."

"Moments" making the list include Elvis Presley's 1950s performance on The Ed Sullivan Show at #11, as well The Beatles' performance on The Ed Sullivan Show in the 1960s at #3.

View the complete list here.