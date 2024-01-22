THE BEATLES Rejected Over 100 Of GEORGE HARRISON' Songs... Then This Single Became Their Second Biggest Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Today’s classic song was written on a piano in an empty studio, thing is, today’s legend never expected it to see the light of day... if only because he had been in the most successful band in the world for years and written over 100 songs and they were all rejected. I’m talking about George Harrison writing the song 'Something' for The Beatles. He had written over 100 songs that got rejected and never got one of his songs released as a single until 'Something'. It would become one of the most beloved songs in their catalog and their 2nd biggest song as a band. It would end up inspiring one of the greatest solo careers ever. Meanwhile, its flipside brother, the John Lennon-penned 'Come Together' is just as grand. With a large helping of non-sensical lyrics that have been dubbed gobbledygook, but have become a lasting part of the cultural lexicon. That’s right, today we are giving you two Hall Of Fame song breakdowns for the price of one. And it’s all coming up next, on the Professor Of Rock."