THE BLACK CROWES Share Official Video For "Wilted Rose" Feat. LAINEY WILSON

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson.

The Black Crowes have released the video below for "Wilted Rose" featuring Lainey Wilson, shot on the opening night of the Happiness Bastards Tour in Nashville, TN at the Grand Ole Opry.

The band's new single, and album opener, "Bedside Manners", will be impacting radio on May 14. Listen to the song below, and order Happiness Bastards here.

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

"Bedside Manners":

"Wanting And Waiting" video:

"Cross Your Fingers":

The Black Crowes will be supporting Aerosmith this fall and winter. Dates are listed below.

September

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

The Black Crowes returned to the road this spring with their 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour. Remaining dates listed below.

May

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June

1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

5-8 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival

July

19 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club*

September

13 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Festival

14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea. Hear. Now Festival