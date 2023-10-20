THE BLACK CROWES Share Unreleased Recording Of Soul Classic "99 Pounds"

Today, world-renowned rock band, The Black Crowes, dropped a new mix of an unreleased recording of the Memphis soul classic song, "99 Pounds", originally recorded by Ann Peebles and written by Don Bryant. The track is just one of the 14 never-before-released recordings off the forthcoming box set of their chart-topping sophomore album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, set for release on December 15 via American Recordings/UMe.

Stream "99 Pounds" here, listen below:

Originally from the catalogue of Memphis soul singer-songwriter Ann Peebles, "99 Pounds" was originally released on Peebles' 1972 album Straight From The Heart. The Black Crowes' cover of the admired track is a classic rock n' roll take on a Southern soul ballad. Listen to Chris Robinson talk about the recording of the song below:

Listen to Chris and Rich Robinson alongside producer George Drakoulias discuss the making of The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion in an exclusive conversation:

Originally released on May 12, 1992, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion is the second album from The Black Crowes. It charted at #1 in The United States, and #2 in Canada and The United Kingdom.

On December 1, 2023, The Black Crowes will release The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion Limited Edition Box Sets. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"We revisited the archives alongside our friend George Drakoulias and created an incredibly special, super deluxe edition of our sophomore album featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides, a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, TX on February 6, 1993, and a newly remastered album from the original 1/4” production master," says the band. "Super deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and a set of lithographs of classic images from the Southern Harmony photo sessions."

CD 1 - The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion

"Sting Me"

"Remedy"

"Thorn In My Pride"

"Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye"

"Sometimes Salvation"

"Hotel Illness"

"Black Moon Creeping"

"No Speak No Slave"

"My Morning Song"

"Time Will Tell"

CD 2 - More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes And B-Sides

"99 Pounds"

"Miserable"

"Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35"

"Boomer's Story"

"Darling Of The Underground Press"

"Sting Me (Slow)"

"Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye"

"Sometimes Salvation"

"Black Moon Creeping"

CD 3 - Southern Harmony Live: November 3, 1993 Houston, TX

"No Speak No Slave"

"Sting Me"

"My Morning Song"

"Jam"

"Thorn In My Pride"

"Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye"

"Black Moon Creeping"

"Hotel Illness"

"Sometimes Salvation"

"Remedy"

(Photo - Mark Seliger)