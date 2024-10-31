THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Debut "Utopia Black" Music Video

The Black Dahlia Murder have released a video for "Utopia Black", featured on the band's tenth studio album, Servitude, out now on Metal Blade Records. Watch the new clip below:

The guitars, bass and vocals for Servitude were recorded at guitarist Brandon Ellis' home studio in New Jersey. The drums were recorded by Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee where the album was also mixed. Servitude was mastered by Ted Jensen.

Servitude is available on digipak CD, cassette, and digital formats, as well as vinyl in various color variants and special editions. Order here.

Servitude tracklisting:

"Evening Ephemeral"

"Panic Hysteric"

"Aftermath"

"Cursed Creator"

"An Intermission"

"Asserting Dominion"

"Servitude"

"Mammoth's Hand"

"Transcosmic Blueprint"

"Utopia Black"

"Panic Hysteric" video:

"Mammoth's Hand" video:

"Aftermath" video:

The Black Dahlia Murder joined Dying Fetus for a North American co-headlining tour. Remaining dates below.

October

31 - Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

November

1 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

3 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

5 - M-Telus - Montreal, QC

6 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

9 - Royal Oak Music Hall - Detroit, MI

10 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

^ no AngelMaker

* no Spite

The Black Dahlia Murder:

Brian Eschbach - lead vocals

Max Lavelle - bass

Alan Cassidy - drums

Brandon Ellis - lead guitar, backing vocals

Ryan Knight - rhythm guitar, backing vocals