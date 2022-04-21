THE CROSS To Release Act II: Walls Of The Forgotten Album In May; Track And Teaser Video Streaming

Pitch Black Records has announced that Brazil’s legendary doom metal act, The Cross, has joined its roster. The band’s second full-length, Act II: Walls Of The Forgotten, is scheduled to be released on May 27.

The Cross is recognized as the first doom metal band in Brazil, founded in Salvador - Bahia by Eduardo "Slayer" Mota in 1990 with the band’s sound and style inspired by bands such as Black Sabbath, Candlemass, and Trouble.

In 1992 the band released its first rehearsal tape to be followed by the first demo in 1993 (The Fall) and yet another demo (Peregrination) in 1994. The Cross went on hiatus for nearly 20 years, then returned in 2015 with Flames Through Priests EP, while the debut album finally arrived in 2017 (The Cross).

Following a series of EPs, a live album, a single, a split (with 3 other bands), and some lineup changes, 2021 found the band recording its second album.

In the band’s own words: "Our album describes the new age of The Cross. We feel like we've finally reached our perfect line-up, and this album shows it by itself. “Act II” is an album written in the middle of the pandemic, with every member working separately, and when we finally managed to be together, everything simply clicked. The album deals with a variety of mythological and historical themes, Lovecraft-inspired themes and also inner suffering.”

Act II: Walls Of The Forgotten features a number of notable guests, all of whom vastly contributing to the overall result: Albert Bell (Forsaken, Nomad Son), Leo Stivala (Forsaken), Achraf Loudiy (Aeternam) and, last but certainly not least, Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride).

Act II: Walls Of The Forgotten will be available on CD, streaming, and digital download formats. Stream or download a brand-new track below and check out a teaser video. Pre-order the album at Pitch Black Records, or Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Behind The Stone Gate"

"Walls Of The Forgotten"

"Beyond The Eyes Of Seth"

"Sonnenstein Castle"

"Umbral"

"Ouroboros"

"Umbral":

Teaser:

Lineup:

Eduardo Slayer - Vocals

Paulo Monteiro - Guitars

Daniel Fauaze - Lead Guitars

Leandro Kastiphas - Bass

Louis - Drums