THE CULT Announce Western US Fall Tour With Support From COLD CAVE

The Cult have announced a slate of Western U.S. tour dates for this fall, with the iconic rock band trekking across the region following their Aftershock Festival performance.

“We are thrilled to announce these shows,” Ian Astbury shares. “As we close the circle from ’83 to ’23, we are entering into this moment to celebrate with you all, what has been, and shall continue to be, The Cult’s continuing legacy.”

In addition, the band have also added a trio of July performances, including a July 14 slot at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. VIP options, including deluxe seating, will be available simultaneously.

The Cult's US tour dates are listed below.

July

12 - Northfield, OH Center Stage at MGM Northfield

13 - Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

14 - Milwaukee, WI Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

October

5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

6 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *

8 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *

11 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House *

14 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center

15 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre *

17 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

19 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

20 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

21 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show

26 - Chandler, AZ - Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

27 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl *

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl *

* - Cold Cave opens

(Photo - The Cult)