THE DAMNED Reunite With Drummer RAT SCABIES; 2024 UK Tour Confirmed

The Damned have announced a huge 12-date UK tour for December 2024, bringing their 80’s lineup back together with the return of drummer Rat Scabies.

David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray will play shows across the UK, opening in Newcastle and finishing up at London’s Roundhouse, a significant venue in their long-standing career. Tickets on sale Friday, November 24 at 10 AM. AEG presale is available on Thursday, November 23.

Tour dates:

December 2024

4 - Newcastle, UK - NX

5 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

6 - Manchester, UK - Academy

8 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic at The Halls

12 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

13 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall

14 - Eastbourne, UK - Winter Garden

16 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

18 - London, UK - Roundhouse