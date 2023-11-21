THE DAMNED Reunite With Drummer RAT SCABIES; 2024 UK Tour Confirmed
November 21, 2023, 16 minutes ago
The Damned have announced a huge 12-date UK tour for December 2024, bringing their 80’s lineup back together with the return of drummer Rat Scabies.
David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray will play shows across the UK, opening in Newcastle and finishing up at London’s Roundhouse, a significant venue in their long-standing career. Tickets on sale Friday, November 24 at 10 AM. AEG presale is available on Thursday, November 23.
Tour dates:
December 2024
4 - Newcastle, UK - NX
5 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
6 - Manchester, UK - Academy
8 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
9 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic at The Halls
12 - Bristol, UK - Beacon
13 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall
14 - Eastbourne, UK - Winter Garden
16 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
18 - London, UK - Roundhouse