THE DAMNED To Reunite... Again? - "It's Not Completely Done Because It Went Well," Says RAT SCABIES; Video

Vintage Rock Pod, the YouTube channel for classic rock enthusiasts, is thrilled to release a new video interview featuring The Damned drummer, Rat Scabies.

In this exclusive interview, Rat reflects on their unforgettable reunion experience and admits he's optimistic about the possibility of future collaborations.

Recalling the reunion tour, Scabies admits: “I think if there hadn’t been money on the table, it would never have happened. But once we started, there was always a thin gin The Damned that each individual thought they were the best one in the group. And that was actually still there. Nobody wanted to let the side down […] The money became less important and the fact that everybody got on and we all kinda kissed and made up […] The whole thing became a much greater experience than I though it was going to be.”

When asked if we would be likely to see something from the original members together again in future, Rat was optimistic: "It’s not completely done because it went well. You know, if we’d have all had a miserable time, then I’d say no for sure. But the funny thing was really, at the end after the last show we all chatted at different times and we all agreed that we had a great time doing it and it was fun. If the chance came up and it was the right opportunity then maybe we should do it again. It was nice that all the burning bridges in the background had finished.

"So it’s sort of an optimistic thing I suppose. They’ve been out on the road quite a lot so I haven’t been in touch with them directly, but, you know, management and tour management and people, you know, just sort of all staying in touch and yeah. Who knows? Who knows?"

In the full interview Scabies talks about his fear of playing in front of the audience to begin with, having been out of the spotlight for so long and how he got in trouble for setting his drum kit on fire.