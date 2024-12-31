THE DEAD DAISIES - "Happy New Year 2025!"; Video
December 31, 2024, 8 hours ago
The Dead Daises have released the new video below, stating, "Wishing you all a very happy, safe, prosperous, healthy, wealthy New Year along with all the good stuff! 🎉🎉 Thank you for all your support in 2024! See you on the road in 2025!!" 😘😘
The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, landed at #29 on our BravePicks 2024 Top 30. Follow the countdown here. The release is available to order here.
Light 'Em Up tracklisting:
"Light 'Em Up"
"Times Are Changing"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"
"I'm Gonna Ride"
"Back To Zero"
"Way Back Home"
"Take A Long Line"
"My Way And The Highway"
"Love That'll Never Be"
"Take My Soul"
"I'm Gonna Ride" (Revamped) video:
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:
"I’m Gonna Ride" video:
"Light 'Em Up" video: