THE DEAD DAISIES - Light 'Em Up US Tour 2024, Week One Video Recap

"From New York to Pennsylvania the first week of the Light 'Em Up Tour has been so much fun," says The Dead Daisies. "Great crowds and loads of laughs along the way. Where will we see you?"

The Dead Daisies - comprised of vocalist John Corabi, guitarists David Lowy and Doug Aldrich, bassist Michael Devin, and drummer Tommy Clufetos - have issued a video recap of the first week of their current tour of The United States.

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Light 'Em Up, on September 6, 2024. It will be distributed globally by SPV Germany, and Ward Records in Japan.

In May 2024, The Dead Daisies dropped the first single and video from their new album Light 'Em Up, which was also the title track. Check it out:

June 6th saw the band kick off their global touring for the year with a limited run of their favorite markets and venues in the US. Go to the band’s website for more info.

The Dead Daisies most ambitious and biggest UK Tour to date will launch on September 6th, with special guests The Treatment and The Bites, which will coincide with the release of the album Light ‘Em Up.

The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe kicking off on November 1st with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special guests for these shows are Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp (Performing The Songs Of White Lion).

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kick ass rock! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies 2024 Tour Dates:

June

11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

19 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

20 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany