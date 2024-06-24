THE DEAD DAISIES - Light 'Em Up US Tour 2024, Week Three Video Recap

"From Nashville, TN to Roseville, CA we’ve had the best time at our Light ‘Em Up shows," says The Dead Daisies. "We’ve had some laughs, we’ve torn up some venues and loved seeing you guys Light Up! Thanks for comin' along. We’re back home recharging and getting ready to ignite the UK in September, and can’t wait for you guys to hear the new album! See ya soon."

The Dead Daisies - currently comprised of vocalist John Corabi, guitarists David Lowy and Doug Aldrich, bassist Michael Devin, and drummer Tommy Clufetos - have issued a video recap of the third week of their recent tour of The United States.

Over a decade ago, The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene. Their mission, to create some good old fashioned '70s style rock, gather some of the finest musicians in the world, and have a great time keeping rock music alive. The name was inspired by Jon Stevens and an old phrase ‘pushing up daisies’ as well as the Mexican celebration ‘Day Of The Dead’ with this theme influencing the logos and artwork throughout the years.

The Dead Daisies have gone from strength to strength since the release of their self-titled album in 2013. They have released six studio, one live and one covers album to a growing army of fans worldwide and are praised by the global media in an era where rock has been declared dead time and time again.

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Light 'Em Up, on September 6, 2024. It will be distributed globally by SPV Germany, and Ward Records in Japan.

In May 2024, The Dead Daisies dropped the first single and video from their new album Light 'Em Up, which was also the title track. Check it out:

The Dead Daisies' most ambitious and biggest UK Tour to date will launch on September 6th, with special guests The Treatment and The Bites, which will coincide with the release of the album Light ‘Em Up.

The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe kicking off on November 1st with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special guests for these shows are Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp (Performing The Songs Of White Lion).

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kick ass rock! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies 2024 Tour Dates:

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany