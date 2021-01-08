THE DEAD DAISIES Release "Holy Ground" (Dance With The Dead Remix); Music Video Streaming

A video for the Dance With The Dead remix of The Dead Daisies' "Holy Ground" is available for streaming below.

Says the band: "Now we know that remixes might not be your thing but, our good mates, Dance With The Dead, have put their own spin on 'Holy Ground'. Its pretty cool, love the artwork and the video... check it out!"

Learn more, and stream the single, here.

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Holy Ground, on January 22. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video: