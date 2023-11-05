THE DEAD DAISIES Share Recap Video Of 2023 Japanese Tour

The Dead Daisies recently had an epic whirlwind stop in Japan, playing Osaka on October 31, and Tokyo on November 1. They've since compiled a wrap-up video, which can be seen below. It includes some great live footage, and vocalist John Corabi’s guide to the futuristic functions of toilets in Japan, watch what button you press in the dark!

The band commented, "Japan, we had the best time returning to the land of the rising sun! You made us feel so welcome and we felt the love! Thank you for having us & we can’t wait to return!"

The Dead Daisies are currently on tour in Europe. Their next show is November 7 at La Rayonne in Lyon, France. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.