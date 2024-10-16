THE DEAD DAISIES Share Revamped Version Of "I’m Gonna Ride"; Video

The Dead Daisies have released a revamped version of the Light 'Em Up album cut, "I'm Gonna Ride". The band shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Check out the latest video version of ‘I’m Gonna Ride’ as we gear up to return to Europe this November! Featuring some new visuals of the band caught on tour in the UK and some great biker action, the band are on fire and can’t wait to return along with Winger and Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach for the first time! The tour kicks off on the 1st of November in Enschede in the Netherlands and the anticipation is building already ahead of the tour."

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany

The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"

"Times Are Changing"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"

"I'm Gonna Ride"

"Back To Zero"

"Way Back Home"

"Take A Long Line"

"My Way And The Highway"

"Love That'll Never Be"

"Take My Soul"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:

"I’m Gonna Ride" video:

"Light 'Em Up" video: