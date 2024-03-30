THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Add Second Guitarist For Upcoming Reunion Show In Brooklyn

The Dillinger Escape Plan will celebrate 25 years of their acclaimed 1999 debut album, Calculating Infinity, with a reunion show on June 21, 2024, in Brooklyn, NY at the legendary Brooklyn Paramount. The band will play the album in its entirety for the first time ever with co-founder and original vocalist, Dimitri Minakakis. Backing Minakakis will be founding guitarist Ben Weinman, as well as bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Rymer.

This will be the first show by any lineup of DEP since the band said goodbye with three final shows in December of 2017, at the new venue Brooklyn Paramount on June 21, with Carbomb and Candy opening.

Guitarist Ben Weinman has shared a message via Instagram revealing that guitarist James Love will join the band for the upcoming shows.

Weinman: "Maybe now is a good time to announce that the one and only James Love, who shared the stage with us for many years after Brian (Benoit) left the field, will be joining us once again. We actually knew this all along but wanted to keep some mystery in our relationship with you all. You know, keep things hot!"

Love previously performed with The Dillinger Escape Plan through 2005 - 2006, then again from 2012 - 2015.

"It's been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago," said Minakakis of the tour. "Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago."

Liam Wilson who shared the stage with Dimitri soon after the release of Calculating Infinity and continued to share the stage with Weinman until the band Farewell shows in 2017 had this to say, "Amped to go party like it’s 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves! These songs are still unfuckwithable and as a musician, it’s rad to have the opportunity to get back under the hood of this album and revisit my salad days, this time with more seasoning. Dimitri always had such a menacing presence and venomous voice, it’s gonna be killer to rip these songs with him up there with us!"

"Dimitri has remained one of my longest and closest friends," added Weinman. "Even after leaving the band, his support and contributions through his work on our first albums have kept an everlasting spark in my heart for what we did together. I remember the first day we met. He was the new guy in school and I drove by him and gave him the finger. Then I reversed the car and asked him if he wanted to hang out and make a band. I said, you look like a singer dude. " We could have never imagined what an impact that moment would have."

He continued: "While we are all very happy with the resolve of the band in 2017 with Greg, something still feels unsaid as far as the Dimitri era of the band and with so many people talking about the album and after performing a handful of first album performances with Suicidal Tendencies, it just all made sense. This needed to happen!"

(Top photo - The Dillinger Escape Plan Facebook)