THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Legend MICHAEL McDONALD Launched His Solo Career With This Crossover Song Later Sampled For A #1 Rap Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Michael McDonald has over 1,200 songwriting credits and has played on more than 700 recordings dating back to 1972, yet for years, no one knew his name outside of a recording studio. That all changed in ‘75 when he joined The Doobie Brothers, one of the biggest rock bands of the decade. After releasing four platinum albums, the Doobies disbanded, and one of the most recognizable voices of the rock era went solo. In this episode, we jump into the story of 'I Keep Forgetting (Every Time You’re Near)', the song that kicked off Michael McDonald's solo career and later became a BIG crossover hit, thanks to a rapper named Warren G, who stumbled upon a stack of vinyl from a street peddler outside Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Hollywood. When he sampled this song, not only did it go to #1 but even people who hated rap loved this song… All this and more, coming up next on Professor Of Rock."