THE END MACHINE Featuring Original DOKKEN Members GEORGE LYNCH And JEFF PILSON, WARRANT Frontman ROBERT MASON To Release New Album In February; Details Revealed

The End Machine, featuring former Dokken bandmates George Lynch and Jeff Pilson along with Warent frontman Robert Mason and drummer Steve Brown have issued the following update:

"Our new album, Phase2, is coming on April 9th, 2021! First single and more details coming in late February. Early pre-orders available now on Frontiers Music srl's EU store here. Their brand new U.S. store will launch soon and will have pre-orders for this album available, so if you are in the U.S., please stay tuned for that!"

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Rising"

"Blood And Money"

"We Walk Alone"

"Dark Divide"

"Crack The Sky"

"Prison Or Paradise"

"Plastic Heroes"

"Scars"

"Shine Your Light"

"Devil's Playground"

"Born Of Fire"

"Destiny"

The End Machine released their self-titled debut on March 22nd, 2019. Check out the video for first single, "Alive Today", below.