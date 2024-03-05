THE GEMS Celebrate International Women’s Day Early By Releasing "Queens" Music Video

Today, The Gems are giving the celebrations surrounding International Women’s Day later this week an early kickstart by releasing an official music video for their track “Queens”, representing a story of struggle and unity. The trio made up of ex-Thundermother members Guernica Mancini, Emlee Johansson and Mona “Demona” Lindgren released their debut album, Phoenix, on January 26, which has already won high praise from fans and the press.

With their previous band, The Gems toured with Scorpions, played a VR concert during the Covid pandemic in Berlin's iconic Olympiastadion, as well as performed at many huge international festivals such as Wacken, Sweden Rock and Alcatraz. Now, as a Phoenix, they rise from the ashes and return with even more extraordinary songs.

The Gems on “Queens”: "'Queens' is our tribute to all the strong individuals who have paved the way for us all. We want to remind people about the tough roads they had to walk on, for us to have the possibilities that we have today, as well as acknowledging that the work is far from done and that we aim to carry on in their footsteps.”

Phoenix was mastered by Plec Johannsons (Soilwork, Hank von Hell, Firewind) and its artwork was created by ex-Thundermother member Giorgia Carteri (Soilwork, The Nightflight Orchestra).

The Gems on Phoenix: “Phoenix marks the beginning, the rise of The Gems. This album takes you on a journey through one of our toughest times. Through this creative process we were able to really dig deep and let go of a lot of emotional baggage, and find true happiness in music again. The new found freedom our band has been given us shines through on this album. We couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished, and the true Rock n Roll Sisterhood and community we've built through these few months of our existence. Phoenix is the perfect album for anyone going through a tough time, having the rug pulled out under you and somehow finding the strength to rebuild. You'll get the full range of emotions, masterfully produced by our dear friend Johan Randén, who we also wrote some of the songs with. We hope people will love Phoenix and really enjoy the epic ride this album will take you on.”

Order here.

Phoenix tracklisting:

"Aurora" - Interlude

"Queens"

"Send Me To The Wolves"

"Domino"

"Silver Tongue"

"Undiscovered Paths"

"Maria's Song" - Interlude

"Ease Your Pain"

"Running"

"Renaissance" - Interlude

"Like A Phoenix"

"P.S.Y.C.H.O"

"Kiss it Goodbye"

"Force Of Nature"

"Fruits Of My Labor"

"Like A Phoenix" - Acoustic Version

"Fruits Of My Labor" lyric video:

“Undiscovered Paths” video:

"P.S.Y.C.H.O" video:

"Send Me To The Wolves" video:

"Like A Phoenix" video:

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini - Vocals

Emlee Johansson - Drums

Mona “Demona” Lindgren - Guitar, Bass

(Photo - Gustaf Sandholm Andersson)