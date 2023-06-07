THE GUESS WHO Release "Headline" Single And Music Video; More Plein D’Amour Album Details Revealed

The Guess Who is a legendary Canadian band who enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s with an impressive catalogue of songs including "American Woman," "These Eyes," and "No Time." During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums, all of which charted in Canada and the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada. All in all, the Guess Who boasts 14 top-40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada.

The band released their first two singles, “The King”, and “Plein D’Amour”, with both immediately landing on multiple Spotify playlists and Apple Music. They racked up over 112,000 streams, making them the highest new releases in the band’s current history.

Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, had this to say about the latest single, “Headline”: “Headlines are inherently orchestrated, recurring one-liners regurgitated by our media. They are negative in nature and most of the time... verbatim en masse. Something genuine, uplifting and inspiring is the path forward. This dusty old review could use a new headline.”

Listen to the new single here, and watch the official music video below:

The band is now gearing up to release its latest album creation, Plein D’Amour. Band members Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically.

The album Plein D’Amour will be released through the Guess Who’s new partnership with Deko Entertainment on both CD and limited-edition colored vinyl, 180 Gram Purple-Splatter Vinyl and Smoked-Green Vinyl (only 300 copies).

Artwork for the release was provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin) with limited prints to be autographed by both the Guess Who and Ioannis.

The album Plein D’Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, featuring standout tracks such as “Headline” and “Across The Line”. Bruce Pucciarello, Deko president, summarizes with his insight, “In effect, the name Guess Who describes the mission statement--mysterious and morphing like life and music. This new record is amazingly transformative. As you listen and it takes you away, and it will…you won’t want to guess, you’ll know.”

Pre-order your copy of Plein D’Amour now and get your limited-edition bundles while supplies last, here.

Bundle includes:

One (1) Plein D'Amour Green or Purple LP

One (1) Plein D'Amour Autographed Flat





Plein D’Amour tracklisting:

“The King”

“Across The Line”

“People Around Me”

“Headline”

“Pursuit Of No Regret”

“Spaces”

“Free”

“Plein D’Amour”

“Plein D’Amour” video:

"The King" video:

The album Plein D’Amour will be released on June 30 through the Guess Who’s new partnership with Deko Entertainment. Vinyl details will be revealed shortly. Artwork for the release is provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, etc.) with limited prints to be autographed by both the Guess Who and Ioannis. The album Plein D’Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, featuring other stand out tracks such as “Headline” and “Across The Line”.

The Guess Who is currently on tour in North America. Dates below:

June

28 - The Kenley Amphitheater - Layton, UT

30 - The DECC - Duluth, MN

July

22 - Williams Bay, WI - Music By The Lake

28 - Oswego, NY - Oswego Harborfest

29 - Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyar

August

17 - Erie County Fair Grandstand - Hamburg, NY

21 - Wellington, OH - Lorain County Fair

September

21 - Warren, OH - Robins Theater

22 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre

23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget Casino

October

7 - Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, MN

12-15 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

20 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Ameristar Casino - Kansas City, MO

27 - Andiamo Celebrity Show Room - Warren, MI

28 - The Arcada Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

November

5 - Sidney, OH - Sidney Auditorium

December

2 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

(Photo - Square Shooting Photography)