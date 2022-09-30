THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Peforms "Davidian" With MACHINE HEAD At Stockholm Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On September 24th, Machine Head performed at Hovet in Stockholm, Sweden. During the show, Ola Englund, guitarist for The Haunted, joined them on stage for the second last song of the night, "Davidian". Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Become The Firestorm"

"Imperium"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"I Am Hell (Sonata in C#)"

"Blood For Blood"

"Darkness Within"

"Now We Die"

"From This Day"

"Davidian" (with Ola Englund)

"Halo"

Machine Head's next show is today, September 30th, in Oberhausen, Germany. To view their full itinerary, visit machinehead1.com.

"I had an excellent Coffee With Ola meetup with Robb Flynn of Machine Head," Englund said recently, sharing a new video. "What a story teller! We talked about the new album, anime, gear, and also he shared a great Dimebag story."