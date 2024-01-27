THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares NAMM 2024: Day 1 Tour Video

NAMM 2024 is taking place this weekend inside the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, running from from January 25-28. The Haunted guitarist and Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund has shared a video tour from the trade fair.

Englund: "First day at NAMM. Just finished off the first day at NAMM walking around, trying to catch all the cool stuff of importance. No talking, just covering the booths in general. VLOG is coming after the show is done!"

Englund recently announced the launch of S By Solar, featuring guitars geared towards beginner and internediate players.

Englund: "S By Solar is an extension of the world-renowned Solar Guitar Brand providing a maximum value heavy metal instrument at a lower price than what is possible today. The same detailed craftwork and design that is at the heart of Solar Guitars is present in every S By Solar instrument to provide a quality tool to help with your musical journey. Order your guitar at sbysolar.com."

Go to Solar Guitars complete product information and to purchase their high end products.