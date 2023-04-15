THE HELLFREAKS Release Official Video For New Album's Title Track "Pitch Black Sunset"

Hungary’s The Hellfreaks are serving up another dose of their skillfully-combined modern metal blend, featuring heavy post-hardcore and skate punk influences galore. Topped with a mix of delicate clean vocals and aggressive screams, they are primed to drop jaws around the world.

With over a million Spotify spins of their most popular hit “Men In Grey”, The Hellfreaks are off to a flying start with their fifth album, Pitch Black Sunset, released on April 14 via Napalm Records. Waving the flag of a new generation of metal and punk, The Hellfreaks are experts in the fusion of punk sub-genres and chart-storming modern metal.

Check out the official video for new single, "PBSS", below.

The band comments: "Today we also dropped the video for the abreviated title track: 'PBSS', which covers the most meaningful of opposites: life and death. Not only are we proud to start this new chapter in The Hellfreaks history but it’s also our most introspective longplayer to date. It’s a personal walkthrough about the best and worst parts in all of us - the past and the future, peace and chaos, hope and despair and everything in between."

The Hellfreaks comment on Pitch Black Sunset: "Since our last album, our world around us has turned much darker than what we ever expected. Covid, war, inflation. Enough reasons for introspection to find out if there is any light left in us. An excursion between the best and worst parts in us. Pitch Black Sunset is about how these contraries interfere with each other: the past and the future, peace and chaos, eastern and western, life and death. This album invites you to a car ride straight into the canyon between these opposites. Does it end in a car crash? Sometimes. But we found beauty in it.”

Pitch Black Sunset is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 1LP Gatefold Sun Yellow Transparent

- Digital Album

- T-Shirt "Hit Me Where It Hurts"

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sunrise"

"Old Tomorrows"

"Hit Me Where It Hurts"

"Chaos"

"Weeping Willow"

"Body Bag"

"Rootless Soul Riot"

"PBSS"

"Sunset"

"Chaos" video:

"Hit Me Where It Hurts" video:

The Hellfreaks are:

Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue“ Radnóti - Vocals

József “Jozzy“ Takács - Guitar

Gabi Domján - Bass

Béla Budai - Drums

(Photo - Dávid Bodnár)