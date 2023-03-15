THE HELLFREAKS Release "Weeping Willow" Single And Music Video

Hungary’s The Hellfreaks are ready to serve another dose of their skillfully-combined modern metal blend, featuring heavy post-hardcore and skate punk influences galore. Topped with a mix of delicate clean vocals and aggressive screams, they are primed to drop jaws around the world.

With over a million Spotify spins of their most popular hit “Men In Grey”, The Hellfreaks are off to a flying start with their upcoming fifth album, Pitch Black Sunset, out April 14 via Napalm Records.

Showing off the band’s versatility and unquestionable talent, their third single, “Weeping Willow”, leans towards modern electronic metal. With a drastic change towards the end - the dark and eerily atmospheric track surprises the listener with extraordinary vocalist Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue“ Radnóti’s impressive core-breaking shouts. “Weeping Willow” comes along with a smashing, highly-energetic official video, proving once more that The Hellfreaks don’t compromise on any rules and defy norms.

Waving the flag of a new generation of metal and punk, The Hellfreaks are experts in the fusion of punk sub-genres and chart-storming modern metal.



The Hellfreaks state on “Weeping Willow”: "Do you ever feel like you're in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by waves, and even though you know how to swim, you still can't find the shore? Do you know how it feels being haunted by your own mind or when your memories feel more alive than yourself? ‘Weeping Willow’ is a raw and brutally honest portrayal of the battle with our inner demons. This song reveals the darkest and vulnerable side of the album that we wanted to reveal it with the most cinematic video we've ever shot by using symbolism and imagery, that truly captures the essence of the song. We wanted our fans to know that they are not alone in their struggles. Mental health is a battle that many people face, including us and ‘Weeping Willow’ is a reminder that for some of us it is normal to feel overwhelmed and to ask for help. We believe it is an important release that deserves to be heard, and we are proud to share it with our familys, fans and supporters. Stay strong, and remember, you are not alone!”

The Hellfreaks state on Pitch Black Sunset: "Since our last album, our world around us has turned much darker than what we ever expected. Covid, war, inflation. Enough reasons for introspection to find out if there is any light left in us. An excursion between the best and worst parts in us. Pitch Black Sunset is about how these contraries interfere with each other: the past and the future, peace and chaos, eastern and western, life and death. This album invites you to a car ride straight into the canyon between these opposites. Does it end in a car crash? Sometimes. But we found beauty in it.”

Pitch Black Sunset will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 1LP Gatefold Sun Yellow Transparent

- Digital Album

- T-Shirt "Hit Me Where It Hurts"

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sunrise"

"Old Tomorrows"

"Hit Me Where It Hurts"

"Chaos"

"Weeping Willow"

"Body Bag"

"Rootless Soul Riot"

"PBSS"

"Sunset"

"Chaos" video:

"Hit Me Where It Hurts" video:

The Hellfreaks are:

Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue“ Radnóti - Vocals

József “Jozzy“ Takács - Guitar

Gabi Domján - Bass

Béla Budai - Drums

(Photo - Dávid Bodnár)