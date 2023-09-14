THE HIRSCH EFFEKT's Urian Album Unboxed; Video

German prog-metal trio, The Hirsch Effekt, have released an unboxing video for their new album Urian, out on September 29 via Long Branch Records. Watch below:

The Hirsch Effekt, consisting of multi-instrumentalists Nils Wittrock (i.a. vocals, guitars), Ilja John Lappin (i.a. bass, vocals) and Moritz Schmidt (drums), plays an extremely variable style of music, as well as combines various elements to the utter peak of sophistication.

The end result is nothing less than a homogenous and enormous sound monster, nearly beating your speakers to death. Although the very first impressions coalesce into an epic, aggressive, and sinister sound, there is a specific personal touch and frankness in the German lyrics. They signify authenticity and closeness and stand out as a counterpart to the musical periphery.

Pre-order/save Urian here.

Urian tracklisting:

"Agora"

"Otus"

"2054"

"Urian"

"Stegodon"

"Granica"

"Blud"

"Eristys"

"Granica" video:

"Otus":

"Agora" video:

"Urian":

The Hirsch Effekt are:

Nils Wittrock (Guitar, Vocals)

Ilja John Lappin (Bass, Vocals)

Moritz Schmidt (Drums, Vocals)

(Photo - Vol Vincent)