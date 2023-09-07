THE HIRSCH EFFEKT Share New Single "Granica"; Music Video

German prog-metal trio, The Hirsch Effekt, have released their new single "Granica", along with a music video. It's the fourth and final single before their new album Urian is released on September 29 via Long Branch Records.

Covid infection-related isolation forced Nils and Ilja to carry out their planned songwriting session in two different places. When the second test line was gone, the allotted time was almost over. "Granica" is the virtue born of need, because the rest of the time didn't allow another fiddly prog song anymore. In hindsight, a happy circumstance for the album since it would be missing a spherical track that becomes a shoegaze-like post-rock breaker in the second half. And with it comes a color that you rarely see in the Hirsch universe.

Stream "Granica" here, and watch the video below.

A spherical track, "Granica" glides in gentle post-rock circles describing the protagonist's consternation that he "woke up in another world" on February 24, 2022. Feeling helpless, he hastily offered his driving services and The Hirsch Effekt 's own trailer to an aid convoy making a trip to the Polish-Ukrainian border. Plagued by strong doubts during the journey as to whether this is really an effective way to get involved and help, the mission becomes clear at the first service area behind the German-Polish border: We saw immediately that “we are by no means the only ones here who have the feeling 'You have to help'". This became a formative journey, at the end of which lay the certainty: "Forget it now! Nothing, really nothing, will ever be the same.”

The Hirsch Effekt, consisting of multi-instrumentalists Nils Wittrock (i.a. vocals, guitars), Ilja John Lappin (i.a. bass, vocals) and Moritz Schmidt (drums), plays an extremely variable style of music, as well as combines various elements to the utter peak of sophistication.

The end result is nothing less than a homogenous and enormous sound monster, nearly beating your speakers to death. Although the very first impressions coalesce into an epic, aggressive, and sinister sound, there is a specific personal touch and frankness in the German lyrics. They signify authenticity and closeness and stand out as a counterpart to the musical periphery.

Pre-order/save Urian here.

Urian tracklisting:

"Agora"

"Otus"

"2054"

"Urian"

"Stegodon"

"Granica"

"Blud"

"Eristys"

"Otus":

"Agora" video:

"Urian":

The Hirsch Effekt are:

Nils Wittrock (Guitar, Vocals)

Ilja John Lappin (Bass, Vocals)

Moritz Schmidt (Drums, Vocals)

(Photo - Vol Vincent)