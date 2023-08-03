THE HIRSCH EFFEKT Streaming New Single "Otus"; Audio

Disguised as progressive metal, Germany's The Hirsch Effekt are once more twisting habits on their sixth full-length album Urian, out September 29 via Long Branch Records. The new album dives musically deep into the increasingly obtrusive ambivalence between crises and everyday life.

Today, the band shares their new single "Otus" - marking the third track released off Urian - following the single "Agora" and the album's title track.

Bassist Ilja John Lappin comments: "It is January 2021, deepest winter, and Germany is in the middle of a second, long lockdown in the Covid-19 pandemic. The days go by, the snow still falls softly, the long winter takes more strength than ever. And so, the almost 10-minute long 'Otus' emerges as the first song of the album in its nearly final form as a song of contemplation, as a long journey through one's own self - in order to not succumb to the crept in self-destruction, but to embrace the hope for a better future."

The Hirsch Effekt, consisting of multi-instrumentalists Nils Wittrock (i.a. vocals, guitars), Ilja John Lappin (i.a. bass, vocals) and Moritz Schmidt (drums), plays an extremely variable style of music, as well as combines various elements to the utter peak of sophistication.

The end result is nothing less than a homogenous and enormous sound monster, nearly beating your speakers to death. Although the very first impressions coalesce into an epic, aggressive, and sinister sound, there is a specific personal touch and frankness in the German lyrics. They signify authenticity and closeness and stand out as a counterpart to the musical periphery.

Pre-order/save Urian here.

Urian tracklisting:

"Agora"

"Otus"

"2054"

"Urian"

"Stegodon"

"Granica"

"Blud"

"Eristys"

"Agora" video:

"Urian":

The Hirsch Effekt are:

Nils Wittrock (Guitar, Vocals)

Ilja John Lappin (Bass, Vocals)

Moritz Schmidt (Drums, Vocals)

(Photo - Vol Vincent)