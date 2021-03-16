THE HOUNDS OF HASSELVANDER – Another Dose Of Life Album Cover Revealed

March 16, 2021, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal the hounds of hasselvander

The Hounds Of Hasselvander, featuring former Raven drummer Joe Hasselvander, have revealed the cover art for their new album, Another Dose Of Life.

Rock Saviour Records and Black Widow Records, the labels that have previously issued the bands earlier works, have combined their efforts to bring fans worldwide the band’s newest offering of doom and heavy rock at its loudest. 

An official date will be announced real soon with tracklisting and further information. Another Dose Of Life is the follow-up to 2016’s covers album Ancient Rocks.

Lineup:

Joe Hasselvander – Guitars
Brian Callin – Bass
Rob Ives – Drums
Bob Mitchell - Vocals



