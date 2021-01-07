THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Selling AVENGERS Guitar Signed By STAN LEE

"I’m doing one last round of clearing out some of my old gear and this is a cool one.. a Stan Lee signed Peavey Avengers guitar," says The Iron Maidens guitarist Nikki Stringfield.

"I got this guitar when I worked at Peavey Hollywood in 2012. For our grand opening, the legendary Stan Lee made an appearance and signed some of our licensed Marvel guitars. I grabbed this Avengers model and I’ve had it stashed safely away in a Coffin Case ever since, which I’m throwing in for free! It also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stan Lee and Hartley Peavey."

"Now I’m finally ready to part ways with it. You can check it out on eBay at this link along with more photos."

Of interest to both musicians and comic book collectors, this guitar is extra special as the legendary comic book creator Stan Lee, who autographed the instrument, passed away in 2018. The eBay auction ends on Wednesday, January 13th, current bid is US $810.