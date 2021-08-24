THE L.A. MAYBE Release Official Music Video For "When I'm Gone"

Carolinas based heavy rock band The L.A. Maybe - fronted by lead singer Alvi Robinson, made famous when he was nearly selected to front AC/DC in 2016 - have released the official music video for "When I'm Gone", off of their debut album, Dirty Damn Tricks.

"In 2015 a close friend of the band committed suicide. While we can’t ever fully erase the pain of such an event, we wrote 'When I’m Gone' as a form of therapy and to hopefully inspire others with a message of hope.

This video is our most ambitious effort yet. Filmed over two months, across five beautiful locations around the SouthEastern United States... we shot through pouring rain, searing heat, and breathtaking scenery.

It was our goal to have the visuals capture and reflect the emotional nature of the song and its meaning. Most of all, it’s a tribute to our friend and we hope it can help others through their own dark moments." - guitarist Dallas Dwight

"When I'm Gone" can be found on Dirty Damn Tricks, the debut album from The L.A. Maybe, available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Mr. Danger"

"Sucker Punch"

"Oh Sugar"

"She's Reckless"

"Peace Of Mind"

"When I'm Gone"

"Take Me Away"

"Sweet"

"Fake"

"Up Next To You"

"Mr. Danger":

"Sucker Punch":

"Oh Sugar":

"Peace Of Mind":

