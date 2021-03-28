THE L.A. MAYBE Reveal Video For "Oh Sugar"

Carolinas based heavy rock band The L.A. Maybe - fronted by lead singer Alvi Robinson, made famous when he was nearly selected to front AC/DC in 2016 - have released the official music video for their third single, "Oh Sugar".

"Oh Sugar" appears on The L.A. Maybe's just released debut album, Dirty Damn Tricks. Get your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Mr. Danger"

"Sucker Punch"

"Oh Sugar"

"She's Reckless"

"Peace Of Mind"

"When I'm Gone"

"Take Me Away"

"Sweet"

"Fake"

"Up Next To You"

"Mr. Danger":

"Sucker Punch":

