THE L.A. MAYBE Unveil "Peace Of Mind" Lyric Video
May 6, 2021, an hour ago
Carolinas based heavy rock band The L.A. Maybe - fronted by lead singer Alvi Robinson, made famous when he was nearly selected to front AC/DC in 2016 - have released the official lyric video for their uplifting, anthemic new single, "Peace Of Mind". Designed by guitarist Dallas Dwight, the band chose a lyric video for "Peace of Mind" to focus on the lyrics and message of the song.
“'Peace Of Mind' is a song about struggling with addiction. Battling your inner demons can be hard, but we all just want to come out the other side with a little peace of mind. More than anything, this song is a message of hope. We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!" - Dallas Dwight
"Peace Of Mind" can be found on Dirty Damn Tricks, the debut album from The L.A. Maybe, available now at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Mr. Danger"
"Sucker Punch"
"Oh Sugar"
"She's Reckless"
"Peace Of Mind"
"When I'm Gone"
"Take Me Away"
"Sweet"
"Fake"
"Up Next To You"
"Mr. Danger":
"Sucker Punch":
"Oh Sugar":
To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's new interview with The L.A. Maybe vocalist Alvi Robinson, click here.