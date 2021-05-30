THE L.A. MAYBE Vocalist ALVI ROBINSON Joins STEEL PANTHER On Stage; Fan-Filmed Video

Alvi Robinson, lead singer for The L.A. Maybe recently joined Steel Panther on stage at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro, North Carolina for a rousing rendition of the Guns N' Roses classic, "Sweet Child O' Mine". Fan-filmed footage has since surfaced:

Carolinas based heavy rock band The L.A. Maybe - fronted by lead singer Alvi Robinson, made famous when he was nearly selected to front AC/DC in 2016 - have released the official lyric video for their uplifting, anthemic new single, "Peace Of Mind". Designed by guitarist Dallas Dwight, the band chose a lyric video for "Peace Of Mind" to focus on the lyrics and message of the song.

“'Peace Of Mind' is a song about struggling with addiction. Battling your inner demons can be hard, but we all just want to come out the other side with a little peace of mind. More than anything, this song is a message of hope. We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!" - Dallas Dwight

"Peace Of Mind" can be found on Dirty Damn Tricks, the debut album from The L.A. Maybe, available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Mr. Danger"

"Sucker Punch"

"Oh Sugar"

"She's Reckless"

"Peace Of Mind"

"When I'm Gone"

"Take Me Away"

"Sweet"

"Fake"

"Up Next To You"

