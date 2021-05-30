THE L.A. MAYBE Vocalist ALVI ROBINSON Joins STEEL PANTHER On Stage; Fan-Filmed Video
May 30, 2021, an hour ago
Alvi Robinson, lead singer for The L.A. Maybe recently joined Steel Panther on stage at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro, North Carolina for a rousing rendition of the Guns N' Roses classic, "Sweet Child O' Mine". Fan-filmed footage has since surfaced:
Carolinas based heavy rock band The L.A. Maybe - fronted by lead singer Alvi Robinson, made famous when he was nearly selected to front AC/DC in 2016 - have released the official lyric video for their uplifting, anthemic new single, "Peace Of Mind". Designed by guitarist Dallas Dwight, the band chose a lyric video for "Peace Of Mind" to focus on the lyrics and message of the song.
“'Peace Of Mind' is a song about struggling with addiction. Battling your inner demons can be hard, but we all just want to come out the other side with a little peace of mind. More than anything, this song is a message of hope. We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!" - Dallas Dwight
"Peace Of Mind" can be found on Dirty Damn Tricks, the debut album from The L.A. Maybe, available now at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Mr. Danger"
"Sucker Punch"
"Oh Sugar"
"She's Reckless"
"Peace Of Mind"
"When I'm Gone"
"Take Me Away"
"Sweet"
"Fake"
"Up Next To You"
"Mr. Danger":
"Sucker Punch":
"Oh Sugar":
To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's new interview with The L.A. Maybe vocalist Alvi Robinson, click here.