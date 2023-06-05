THE MELVINS Celebrate 40th Anniversary With “Twins Of Evil Tour”; A Co-Headlining Trek With BORIS

The Melvins, continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations, have announced the “Twins of Evil Tour,” a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio, Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).

“40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” Buzz Osborne shares of a set that will see the iconic band perform the beloved Bullhead album in its entirety, as well as additional tracks across their discography. “This will be a stone groove!”

Boris’ Takeshi adds: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”

Tickets for the “Twins Of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 AM, local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.

Dates:

August

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

26 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

29 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

31 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September

1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

3 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

5 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

8 - Chicago, IL - Metro

9 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

14 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

16 - Maspeth, NY - Desertfest NYC

18 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

20 - Bethlehem, PA - MusicFest Café

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

22 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

28 - Savannah, GA - District Live

29 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

30 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s

October

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live – Studio

3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

9 - Denver, CO - Summit

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

(Photo - Chris Casella)