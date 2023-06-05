THE MELVINS Celebrate 40th Anniversary With “Twins Of Evil Tour”; A Co-Headlining Trek With BORIS
June 5, 2023, 33 minutes ago
The Melvins, continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations, have announced the “Twins of Evil Tour,” a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio, Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).
“40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” Buzz Osborne shares of a set that will see the iconic band perform the beloved Bullhead album in its entirety, as well as additional tracks across their discography. “This will be a stone groove!”
Boris’ Takeshi adds: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”
Tickets for the “Twins Of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 AM, local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.
Dates:
August
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
26 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
29 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
31 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
September
1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
3 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
5 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
8 - Chicago, IL - Metro
9 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
14 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
16 - Maspeth, NY - Desertfest NYC
18 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
20 - Bethlehem, PA - MusicFest Café
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
22 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
28 - Savannah, GA - District Live
29 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
30 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s
October
2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live – Studio
3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
9 - Denver, CO - Summit
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
13 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
(Photo - Chris Casella)