The METALLICA Movement: America's Unstoppable Rock Obsession

The music experts at AllAxess conducted an investigation into Metallica's popularity in the U.S., with a particular emphasis on the "Big Four" states: California, Texas, New York, and Florida. The U.S. as a whole was analyzed to reveal an average monthly search volume of 2.3 million related to Metallica.

The search volume for Metallica-related phrases was gathered and calculated per 100,000 of the population in the "Big Four" states: California, Texas, New York, and Florida, according to U.S. government statistics. This concentration on the most populous states allowed for a more accurate representation of Metallica's popularity across these significant regions. This extensive analysis provides unique insights into the U.S. Metallica preferences and trends.

Joel Smith, CEO at AllAxess, reflected: "Metallica's music isn't just played; it's lived, felt, and breathed across the American landscape. The focus on the Big Four states helps us understand the heartbeat of the nation's rock soul. From the roaring riffs in Texas to the gentle strum of 'Nothing Else Matters' along Florida's coast, Metallica's notes create a melody that unites us all. At AllAxess, we didn't just chart a band's popularity; we mapped the tune we can all headbang to."

Most Popular Band Members (Avg. monthly U.S. searches 2023):

James Hetfield: 139,417

Kirk Hammett: 70,000

Lars Ulrich: 59,917

Cliff Burton: 48,333

Robert Trujillo: 42,383

Jason Newsted: 32,567

Most Popular Songs (Avg. monthly U.S. searches 2023):

Master of Puppets: 39,533

Metallica One: 26,283

Nothing Else Matters: 25,650

Ride the Lightning: 23,017

Metallica Nothing Else Matters: 20,833





The “Big Four” Analysis: California, Texas, New York, and Florida

While Metallica's influence spreads across all 50 states, the search volume data in the four most populous states of California, Texas, New York, and Florida provide a compelling snapshot of the band's popularity.

Here's a closer look at the searches per 100k citizens in these states:

California: 807 searches per 100k

Texas: 756 searches per 100k

New York: 795 searches per 100k

Florida: 647 searches per 100k

