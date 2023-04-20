THE NEW ROSES Extend Contract with Napalm Records, Announce The Return Of Guitarist NORMAN BITES

After the very recent release of their fifth studio album, Sweet Poison, as well as their subsequent tour, the relentless rockers of The New Roses aren’t about to slow down. The band is proud to announce the extension of their worldwide contract with Napalm Records - continuing their impressive success story.

The New Roses on their contract extension: “After already releasing 4 albums together, we are happy about the extension of our partnership with Napalm Records and are glad to have such an experienced and reliable partner at our side, now and in the future. Especially in times of many changes in the music business, it is important for us to work with a globally networked label that has the necessary skills to adapt to and take advantage of new market conditions and technical innovations. We are looking forward to the continuation of our partnership and further joint successes.”

Napalm Records managing director Thomas Caser adds: "It gives me and Napalm Records great pleasure to continue down the road with The New Roses. Together we will push the international expansion of The New Roses and make it one of the most exciting rock acts in the world."

Boarding completed… The New Roses are in the takeoff position for their next trip.

In more exciting news, The New Roses are thrilled to announce the return of guitarist Norman Bites. Up until 2019, Norman and the band toured the world together - playing at shows from Europe to Miami and even in Afghanistan, but then, at the beginning of 2020, it was suddenly over. Norman first experienced a several-month hiatus due to a cervical spine injury. Then, after a career change due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, he realized intensive touring would be impossible with his new position, and was forced to finally announce his departure from the band in 2021. Founding member Dizzy Daniels, who had filled in for him in 2020, became a permanent member of the band again. Norman Bites concentrated on his job from then on, and was active in various studio projects, as well as his own solo project, Thunder/Bites, in addition to his home office work.

Now that the pandemic is fading, The New Roses announce the return of the guitarist. Singer Timmy Rough will concentrate on vocals, and Norman Bites and Dizzy Daniels will share guitar duties from now on. Norman Bites will already be back on stage with the band for the upcoming second leg of the Sweet Poison German Tour, which starts on April 22. Rehearsals are already in full swing and The New Roses are happy to be back on stage together again. Norman’s return will give the live program an additional drive, and fans can look forward to an energetic rock`n roll show.

The band's lates album, Sweet Poison, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"My Kinda Crazy"

"Playing With Fire"

"All I Ever Needed"

"The Usual Suspects"

"Warpaint"

"Dead Of Night"

"True Love"

"1st Time For Everything"

"Sweet Gloria"

"The Lion In You"

"Veins Of This Town"

Lineup:

Timmy Rough - vocals

Dizzy Daniels - guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

