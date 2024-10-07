THE NEW ROSES Release Attracted To Danger Track By Track, Part 3; Video

German hard rockers, The New Roses, have released a final track by track video in support of theirnew album, Attracted To Danger, out now via Napalm Records. Watch three segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

The New Roses on their new album: "I think Attracted To Danger has everything a good rock & roll record needs. We tried to show the whole spectrum of rock & roll emotions. Good times, hard times, the traditional road vibe, a ballad and some harder riffs. So If you wanna have a rock & roll party this record is the soundtrack for it..."

Attracted To Danger is available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Yellow Transparent

- Bundle: 1CD Digipak + Cover shirt

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digipak

Pre-order here.

Attracted To Danger tracklisting:

"When You Fall In Love"

"Natural Born Vagabonds"

"Attracted To Danger"

"Four Wheels"

"Bring The Thunder"

"This Heart"

"Hold Me Up feat. Gill Montgomery"

"Spirit Of A Rebel"

"Rockin' In The Free World"

"Whiskey In The Backseat"

"Hold Me Up" video:

"Attracted To Danger" lyric video:

"When You Fall In Love" video:

The New Roses are:

Timmy Rough - vocals

Dizzy Daniels - guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

(Photo - Vera Friederich)