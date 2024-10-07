THE NEW ROSES Release Attracted To Danger Track By Track, Part 3; Video
October 7, 2024, 56 minutes ago
German hard rockers, The New Roses, have released a final track by track video in support of theirnew album, Attracted To Danger, out now via Napalm Records. Watch three segments below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
The New Roses on their new album: "I think Attracted To Danger has everything a good rock & roll record needs. We tried to show the whole spectrum of rock & roll emotions. Good times, hard times, the traditional road vibe, a ballad and some harder riffs. So If you wanna have a rock & roll party this record is the soundtrack for it..."
Attracted To Danger is available in the following formats:
- 1LP Gatefold Yellow Transparent
- Bundle: 1CD Digipak + Cover shirt
- 1LP Gatefold Black
- 1CD Digipak
Pre-order here.
Attracted To Danger tracklisting:
"When You Fall In Love"
"Natural Born Vagabonds"
"Attracted To Danger"
"Four Wheels"
"Bring The Thunder"
"This Heart"
"Hold Me Up feat. Gill Montgomery"
"Spirit Of A Rebel"
"Rockin' In The Free World"
"Whiskey In The Backseat"
"Hold Me Up" video:
"Attracted To Danger" lyric video:
"When You Fall In Love" video:
The New Roses are:
Timmy Rough - vocals
Dizzy Daniels - guitar
Norman Bites - guitar
Hardy - bass
Urban Berz - drums
(Photo - Vera Friederich)