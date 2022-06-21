THE PRETTY RECKLESS Vocalist TAYLOR MOMSEN Talks Battling Depression, Returning To The Stage For The First Time In Five Years (Video)

ABC News program Nightline recently caught up with The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen, who reflected on battling depression, finding healing after grief, and her return to her first tour in five years. Check out the interview below.

Halestorm, who will release their fifth studio album, Back From The Dead, on May 6, recently announced their summer 2022 tour featuring special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on July 8 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit making stops across the US in Boston, Charlotte, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Portsmouth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on August 12.

Dates:

July

8 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)

17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion+

19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)

23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+

30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater*

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ Check local listings for lineup

The Pretty Reckless have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album's tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.

It's a guided tour of one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful rock albums of 2021 — provided by the people who made it!

"We've never talked about a record like this," the band says about the unique nature of the release. "It was interesting to look back and just go through memories of the actual recording. It makes you look at it from a different perspective."

Death By Rock And Roll was originally released in February 2021 via Fearless Records. Upon release, the record topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts. The record also yielded several No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (Feat. Tom Morello), and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil) all topped the charts.