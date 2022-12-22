The Punk Rock Museum To Open In Las Vegas In March; Guided Tours With Punk Rock Legends Announced

It’s been 45+ years since punk rock pogo’d its way into music, fashion, film, and popular culture. On March 10, 2023 The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas opens its doors and proudly shoves in your face the history, culture, and absurdity of rock n’ roll’s bastard step-child. This museum invites lifelong fans and curious looky-loos of all ages to experience a hands-on, uniquely punk rock experience.

What makes The Punk Rock Museum different from any other museum? This museum is owned and operated by the same people whose stories and artifacts make up punk's absurd and striking history. Starting in April you can book a guided tour and hear the history directly from the legends of punk rock!

Visitors can look forward to hearing about the first Germs shows from Don Bolles, walk with Roger Miret from Agnostic Front as he tells them about living in a van in the Lower East Side in the early 80s, and hear about the crazy meteoric rise to fame from Noodles of The Offspring. Everyone who books one of these tours will hear stories no one else has heard before, from the people who lived them.

Guided tours will be offered multiple times a day and are limited to 20 people per tour.

Some of the confirmed tour guides include:

- Louiche Mayorga from Suicidal Tendencies

- Noodles from The Offspring

- Stacey Dee from Bad Cop/Bad Cop

- Don Bolles from The Germs/45 Graves

- Angelo Moore from Fishbone

- Greg Hetson from Circle Jerks/Punk Rock Karaoke

- Warren Fitzgerald from The Vandals

- Pete Koller from Sick Of It All

- Smelly from NOFX

- Roger Miret from Agnostic Front

- Joe Escalante from The Vandals

- Linh Le from Bad Cop/Bad Cop

- Intruder Blue from Masked Intruder

- Scott Shiflett from Face To Face

- Paddy Costello from Dillinger Four

- Zach Blair from Rise Against

Many others will be announced soon.

The Punk Rock Museum's new opening date will be on March 10th, 2023. General admission tickets will be available early in the new year. Guided tours will start on April 1, 2023 with tickets available soon. Find more information and pre-sale bundles here.

