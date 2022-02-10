THE QUIREBOYS Announce 2022 US Tour With Special Guests MIDNIGHT DEVILS And STEVE RAMONE

English rock 'n' roll band, The Quireboys, will make a triumphant and welcome return to the States to finish what they started back in 2020. The lads were in the throws of a stunning country-wide tour when the pandemic hit - and have been itching to get back ever since. That time is now, and May 2022 sees the band - most famous for their hit album A Bit Of What You Fancy - embark on a fresh tour of the US taking in New York, Denver, Las Vegas and many more cities across the country including a stop at the prestigious M3 Festival in Baltimore. The tour will reach a triumphant conclusion at the world-famous Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood - and for the tour The Quireboys are joined by the amazing Midnight Devils and Steve Ramone.

In addition to tickets which will be available shortly, the band are available at most venues for meet and greets. Reserve your spot here.

HBO Max's brand new series, Peacemaker, takes the titular superhero and expands upon what audiences learned about him in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. The Quireboys song, "I Don't Love You Anymore", plays underneath Peacemaker's dance.

Sharing a music era with acts such as Poison, Mötley Crüe, and other early '90s pre-grunge hair metal outfits, they dove into a more blues soundscape. While The Quireboys may appear unfamiliar to an American audience, they were a popular part of the English rock scene in the 1990s and remain a functional, producing band who are embracing their prime. With a No. 2 album on the British charts with A Bit of What You Fancy in 1990, and have previously opened for the likes of Guns N' Roses and The Rolling Stones.

The Quireboys will be touring America throughout May 2022 playing hits from their tremendous back catolgue.