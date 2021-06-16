THE RASMUS Vocalist LAURI YLÖNEN Shares Vocal / Piano Covers Of SLAYER's "South Of Heaven", METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" (Video)

Lauri Ylönen, vocalist for Finnish rockers The Rasmus, recently launched a YouTube channel where he uploads solo covers as part of his "Bedroom Sessions". Check out his covers of Slayer's "South Of Heaven" and Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" below.

Check out all of Ylönen's "Bedroom Sessions" here.

The Rasmus is a Finnish rock band formed in 1994 in Helsinki. They have sold 5 million albums worldwide, and about 350,000 albums in Finland alone. They have won numerous awards, both domestic and international and are best known for their 2003 hit single "In the Shadows". They have released a total of nine albums, their last one being Dark Matters in 2017. In October 2019, during the Dead Letters Anniversary Tour, Ylönen revealed the band had been working on new music for a possible future release.