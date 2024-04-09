THE ROLLING STONES - "From London To Shanghai" Film To Premier Thursday; Trailer Video Posted

In 2006, The Rolling Stones made their debut performance in mainland China, bringing one of the most renowned rock an roll live acts to the other side of the world.

Featuring interviews with long-time production manager Dale “Opie” Skjerseth and the godfather of Chinese rock, Cui Juan, From London To Shanghai explores behind the scenes of the historic concert.

The film will premier on The Rolling Stones YouTube channel on Thursday, April 11, at 8 AM. Watch a trailer below: