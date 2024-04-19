THE ROLLING STONES Release "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll" Live At Shanghai Grand Stage, China; Video

In 2006, The Rolling Stones made their debut performance in mainland China, bringing one of the most renowned rock and roll live acts to the other side of the world.

Watch the band perform "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll" live at Shanghai Grand Stage:

Featuring interviews with long-time production manager Dale “Opie” Skjerseth and the godfather of Chinese rock, Cui Juan, the From London To Shanghai documentary explores behind the scenes of the historic concert. Watch below: