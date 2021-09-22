THE ROLLING STONES Release Official Video For Unreleased Tattoo You Song "Living In The Heart Of Love"

The official video for The Rolling Stones’ newest track, “Living In The Heart Of Love”, is released today. Watch the clip below, stream the single here.

“Living In The Heart Of Love", which premiered on August 19, is the first of nine previously unreleased tracks featured on the upcoming 40th anniversary editions of chart-topping, multi-platinum 1981 album, Tattoo You. The video, shot in Paris, was directed by Charles Mehling and is starring Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune.

“Living In The Heart Of Love," a quintessential Stones rock workout, complete with urgent guitar licks and fine piano detail, will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming 40th anniversary multi-format release of 1981 classic Tattoo You, alongside eight other previously unreleased tracks, including “Troubles A’ Comin” and “Come To The Ball." Tattoo You, restored to its full glory and more, will be released by Polydor/Interscope/UMe on October 22. Pre-order in multiple formats here.

The album announcement came 40 years to the week since the celebrated record was first released on August 24, 1981, and as the rock 'n' roll legends prepare to return to the road with 13 new dates on the No Filter tour in the US. The new itinerary starts on September 26 in St. Louis and extending into November.

Anticipation for the new editions of Tattoo You will be high among Stones devotees and new admirers alike. The 40th anniversary remaster of the original 11-track album includes such enduring favourites as "Hang Fire", "Waiting On A Friend" (showcasing jazz saxophone giant Sonny Rollins) and of course the opening track that's been a band signature ever since, "Start Me Up". The deluxe formats will also include Lost & Found: Rarities and Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.

The Lost & Found disc contains no fewer than nine songs from the period of the album's original release, newly completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the band. Among these, 'Living In The Heart Of Love' is a quintessential Stones rock workout with all of the group on top form, complete with urgent guitar licks and fine piano detail.

Other highlights of Lost & Found include a killer version of "Shame, Shame, Shame", first recorded in 1963 by one of the band's blues heroes, Jimmy Reed; their reading of Dobie Gray's soul gem "Drift Away"; and a fascinating reggae-tinged version of "Start Me Up".

Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982 is an unmissable memento of the band's London show in June of that year on the Tattoo You tour. The mighty 26-track set is packed with Stones mega-hits, including an opening "Under My Thumb" and all-time greats such as "Let's Spend The Night Together", "Honky Tonk Women" and "Brown Sugar".

The Wembley show has covers of the Temptations' "Just My Imagination", Eddie Cochran's "Twenty Flight Rock", the Miracles' "Going To A Go Go" and early rock 'n' roller the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace".'It also features early live workouts for tracks from the then-new Tattoo You such as "Start Me Up", "Neighbours", "Little T&A" and "Hang Fire".

Universal Music's Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) follows the 2020 reissue of the Stones' 1973 landmark Goats Head Soup, which took the album back to No. 1 in the UK. Remarkably, this marked the second time their peerless catalogue had produced a UK chart-topper twice over, after 2010's deluxe edition of their 1972 staple Exile On Main St.

On first release, Tattoo You, produced by the Glimmer Twins with associate producer Chris Kimsey, topped the charts in the US (where it went quadruple platinum), Canada, Australia and across much of Europe, with gold and platinum awards around the world.

2CD tracklisting:

CD1 - Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

"Start Me Up" – 2021 Remaster

"Hang Fire" – 2021 Remaster

"Slave" – 2021 Remaster

"Little T&A" – 2021 Remaster

"Black Limousine" – 2021 Remaster

"Neighbours" – 2021 Remaster

"Worried About You" – 2021 Remaster

"Tops" – 2021 Remaster

"Heaven" – 2021 Remaster

"No Use In Crying" – 2021 Remaster

"Waiting On A Friend" – 2021 Remaster

CD2 - Lost & Found: Rarities

"Living In The Heart Of Love"

"Fiji Jim"

"Trouble's A Comin"

"Shame Shame Shame"

"Drift Away"

"It’s A Lie"

"Come To The Ball"

"Fast Talking Slow Walking"

"Start Me Up" (Early Version)