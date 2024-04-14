The RUSH Song That Was Never Officially Released As A Single But Became A Radio Staple; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"They’re Canada’s gift to the world! Even better than maple syrup, ice hockey, and Tim Horton’s… it’s Rush! This thinking man’s band has created some of the most intelligent rock this world has ever heard, and we’re all smarter for it. On today’s episode, we're taking a closer look at their album Permanent Waves and its key track. 'Freewill'. Both would defy all trends and expectations. Even though Rush’s rock contemporaries were embracing radio-friendly sounds and even kowtowing to the disco movement, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neal Peart remained true to their sound and the record proved to be a critical turning point; one that ushered in a new decade of innovation and even commercial accessibility, with one of the most ambitious songs the band ever tackled. The lyrics confused some listeners when they heard Geddy Lee singing the wrong ones. Turns out the factory misprinted them. Find out next on the Professor of Rock."