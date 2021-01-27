THE WEDDING BAND Featuring KIRK HAMMETT, ROBERT TRUJILLO And WHITFIELD CRANE - Pro-Shot Video Of "White Wedding" Live Cover Posted

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), and Queens Of The Stone Age's Joey Castillo performed on July 26, 2019 at Cosmo Music in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Brand new pro-shot footage of the band performing a cover of Billy Idol's "White Wedding" can be viewed below.

The complete setlist on the day was as follows:

"Highway to Hell" (AC/DC)
"White Wedding" (Billy Idol)
"Freddie's Dead" (Curtis Mayfield)
"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)
"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)
"Jungle Boogie" (Kool & The Gang)
"Skin Tight" (Ohio Players)
"Iron Man" (Black Sabbath)
"Blitzkrieg Bop" (Ramones)
"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

Encore:

"Le Freak" jam (Chic)
"Ace of Spades" (Motörhead)
"Live Wire" (AC/DC)
"Monster Mash" (Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt Kickers)



