THE WEDDING BAND Featuring KIRK HAMMETT, ROBERT TRUJILLO And WHITFIELD CRANE - Pro-Shot Video Of "White Wedding" Live Cover Posted

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), and Queens Of The Stone Age's Joey Castillo performed on July 26, 2019 at Cosmo Music in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Brand new pro-shot footage of the band performing a cover of Billy Idol's "White Wedding" can be viewed below.

The complete setlist on the day was as follows:

"Highway to Hell" (AC/DC)

"White Wedding" (Billy Idol)

"Freddie's Dead" (Curtis Mayfield)

"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)

"Jungle Boogie" (Kool & The Gang)

"Skin Tight" (Ohio Players)

"Iron Man" (Black Sabbath)

"Blitzkrieg Bop" (Ramones)

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

Encore:

"Le Freak" jam (Chic)

"Ace of Spades" (Motörhead)

"Live Wire" (AC/DC)

"Monster Mash" (Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt Kickers)