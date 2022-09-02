THE WHO Bass Legend JOHN ENTWISTLE - Rarities Oxhumed Volume One Available In October; New Video Trailer Streaming
September 2, 2022, 30 minutes ago
John Entwistle, also known as "The Ox" and "Thunderfingers", was the legendary bassist for The Who.
Deko Entertainment has teamed up with long-time John Entwistle collaborator Steve Luongo and John’s son Chris, to bring you two volumes of classic John Entwistle. Get ready for re-mastered John Entwistle studio tracks, never before heard live recordings, demos, and all sorts of unreleased gems.
Rarities Oxhumed - Volume One will be released on October 21. Pre-orders officially open next week. The first remastered track, “I’ll Try Again Today”, drops on September 16.
Watch a new trailer below, and stay tuned for updates.