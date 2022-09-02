THE WHO Bass Legend JOHN ENTWISTLE - Rarities Oxhumed Volume One Available In October; New Video Trailer Streaming

John ‍Entwistle, also known as "The Ox" and "Thunderfingers", was the legendary bassist for The Who.

Deko Entertainment has teamed up with long-time John Entwistle collaborator Steve Luongo and John’s son Chris, to bring you two volumes of classic John Entwistle. Get ready for re-mastered John Entwistle studio tracks, never before heard live recordings, demos, and all sorts of unreleased gems.

Rarities Oxhumed - Volume One will be released on October 21. Pre-orders officially open next week. The first remastered track, “I’ll Try Again Today”, drops on September 16.

Watch a new trailer below, and stay tuned for updates.



