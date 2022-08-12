THE WHO Bass Legend JOHN ENTWISTLE - Rarities Oxhumed Volume One Coming Soon; Video Trailer

John ‍ ‍Entwistle was the bassist ‍for The Who. Nicknamed "The Ox" and "Thunderfingers", Entwistle's music career spanned over four decades and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of The Who in 1990. Renowned for his musical abilities, he was voted as the greatest bassist ‍of all time in a 2011 Rolling Stone magazine readers' poll and in its special "100 Greatest Bass Players" issue in 2017, Bass Player magazine named Entwistle at #7

Deko Entertainment has teamed up with long-time John Entwistle collaborator Steve Luongo and John’s son Chris, to bring you two volumes of classic John Entwistle. Get ready for re-mastered John Entwistle studio recordings, never before heard live recordings, demos, and all sorts of unreleased gems.

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for updates.